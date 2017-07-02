If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Crime & Punishment | 2 July 2017 15:19 CET

Breaking News: Police storm Badoo cultist group hideouts, arrest over 100

By Dayo Anderson

Men of the Lagos State Police Command in conjunction with the Oodua People’s Congress-OPC, and Local vigilante groups have raided the hideouts of notorious cultist group “Badoo”, arresting over one hundred suspected members.

Our source in the Police revealed to us in anonymity that the arrests are connected to the recent closed-door meeting held between top Police authorities in Lagos, the OPC leader- Gani Adams, and other local vigilante groups last week.







