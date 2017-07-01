German parliament legalizes gay marriage

A clear majority of German MPs have voted to legalize same-sex marriage, days after Chancellor Angela Merkel dropped her opposition to a vote.

The reform gives gay men and lesbians full marital rights, and allows them to adopt children.

At present, same-sex couples are limited to civil unions.

Mrs. Merkel’s political opponents were strongly in favour. But Mrs. Merkel, who only gave MPs the go-ahead on Monday, voted against.

She had told deputies in her conservative Christian Democrat party (CDU) to “follow their conscience”.

Norbert Lammert, president of the parliament, said 393 lawmakers voted to approve the amendment, while 226 voted against and four abstained.

The German legal code now reads: “Marriage is entered into for life by two people of different or the same sex”.