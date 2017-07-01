Dangote, The Name Behind Poverty in Africa And His Arewa Youth Comment

As Africa's wealthiest man, Aliko Dangote insults Arewa youth as "jobless," Dr Brimah comes down hard on the business mogul, chastising him for being the monopolist behind poverty in not just Nigeria but the entire Africa. Dr. Brimah in this video highlights Dangote's corrupt associations with all Nigeria's leaders and political parties through which he has aided the systematic and pervasive draining of Nigeria's commonwealth.

