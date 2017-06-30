AS IBB JOINS THE CALL FOR RESTRUCTURING:

Can someone help bring this to the notice of the evil genius, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd.) who is trying to assault national sensibilities with his latest tongue in the cheek call for restructuring of the country, that his treasonable annulment of the June 12 1993 Presidential election won by late Chief M.K.O. Abiola is a critical factor instigating the present call for restructuring of Nigeria from some genuine quarters.

On June 12, 1993, 14 million plus Nigerians went to the polls in what has been widely acclaimed both locally and internationally, to be Nigeria's freest and fairest election, to exercise their franchise by voting for a democratically elected President, but unfortunately, that democratic decision of 14 million + Nigerians was cancelled by just 8 senior military officers in connivance with their civilian collaborators and hangers on.

The 8 treasonable felons who annulled the June 12, 1993 Presidential mandate of the Nigerian people comprised of the following military officers: IBB, late Gen. Sani Abacha, Gen. Joshua Dongoyaro, former brigadier general, former senate President and still a serving Senator, David Mark and 4 others.

So, when next you hear or read in any communication medium of IBB calling for the restructuring of Nigeria, please dont hesitate to admonish him to first of all restructure his mind and seek the forgiveness of God and man for his calamitous reign of 8 years + of ruin, waste, looting of public treasury, destruction of all societal values, compromise of national security, unbridled corruption as never witnessed in human history, and so many unimaginable evil acts that brought Nigeria to her knees, but for God's intervention which made him flee from Aso Rock on August 26th 1993 via his infamous statement of "Am stepping aside".

IBB is not a fit and proper person to preach restructuring to Nigerians, he is not in all ramifications.

Nelson Ekujumi