“I Will Look After Ken’s Children like My Own” - Osodieme

‎The wife of the governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) has assured the family of the Late Commander of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo that the immediate family of the deceased will not be abandoned. She recalled a touching encounter with late Kenneth and his children which strengthened her resolve to relate to those children like her own. Osodieme made the moving statement at the burial Mass for the Late Kenneth held Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church Umuawulu, Awka South Local Government Area.

Osodieme said that as wife of the Governor which essentially makes her “Nne Anambra” that the surviving children of Kenneth are her own and that she will not abandon them. She recalled her recent but last encounter with the late Kenneth who came to her daughter's graduation as a Medical Doctor and insisted on a family photograph with her and the children. Said she:

“God works in mysterious ways. Looking back, it felt like Ken knew he was going to die and practically handed over the children to me with that gesture. I want those of you who grief for ken to know that he did not die a bad death. I advise that you do your own part. Ken has done his bit and ran his own race before God called him back. Kenneth was a bold and courageous man who worked hard to help make Anambra a better place.”

Speaking on behalf the state, the Secretary to the Government of Anambra State, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu told the congregation that the government of Anambra State came with a heavy heart to pay last respects to a man who gave everything for the good of the state. According to Professor Chukwulobelu, “Kenneth was the pioneer Commander of OCHA Brigade who handled the important task of sanitizing the state from all forms of abuse from those who do not want to obey the law. My Office directly supervised their operations, I can tell you that he simply did his work by ensuring that the law of the state is adhered to and like the Bishop said, and his was a thankless job. May he rest in peace.” The SSG prayed.

In his Homily, the Catholic Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpaleke, said that death is an inevitable experience to all mortal. He sighted death of the Chief Kenneth Okonkwo as an example that one could die any moment irrespective of age or status. He noted that Kenneth died in active service to the state and called on Christians to live a life that would gain them eternal life.

The Prelate also highlighted the importance of maintaining mutual relationship with God and called on the congregation to strive to always serve God in faithfulness and truth, and impact lives positively while alive, stressing that those are the things that matters and would speak for one, after departure on earth.