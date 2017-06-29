If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Why We Are Keeping Presidential Jet In London, Paying Millions Daily For Buhari, Nigeria’s Presidency Issues Shocking Statement

The Presidency is constrained to decry criticisms, mostly on social media, on the retention in London of the Presidential Aircraft, NAF 001 as mostly informed by lack of understanding of protocol around foreign trips by Heads of State all over the world.

It is important to state that for reasons of protocol, national security, diplomacy and prestige, there is no world leader who travels abroad and is left without plans for immediate return or possible evacuation.

From operational point of view, this country’s Armed Forces as represented by the Nigeria Air Force are not to abandon their Commander-In-Chief in whichever circumstance he is. This is a standard operating procedure.


