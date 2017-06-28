Again, Badoo attacks family of five, kills couple, son

The dreaded ritual cult, Badoo, has attacked a family of five at Olopomeji, Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos, killing a couple and one of their children.

Two children between ages 4 and 2 were in critical conditions at the Ikorodu General Hospital.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 1am on Wednesday.

Following the attack, many residents of the community thronged the palace of Ayangbure of Ikorodu Oba Adewale Shotobi to protest against the killings. Punch