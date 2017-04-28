2019 Election: Inec Begins Nationwide Voter Registration

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, (THEWILL) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday , commenced the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, had revealed in Abuja on Wednesday that necessary logistics had been deployed for the commencement of the exercise as scheduled.

“The required personnel and materials for the exercise have been deployed. We have also trained our personnel who are going to be at our various LGA offices,” he told NAN.

“We have tested and deployed our Direct Data Capturing Machine (DDCM) for the exercise to take off nationwide.

“Our National Commissioners have gone out to the respective zones to monitor and flag off the registration, while the chairman will be flagging off the exercise in Abuja.”

Osaze-Uzzi reiterated that the exercise would take place at INEC Local Government offices on working days of the weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m and advised those who are yet to register for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to use the opportunity to do so.

He advised people not to wait for the last minute before they go for registration saying that by law, the registration must end at a particular time before election and advised those who had registered before but could not obtain their PVCs to go and lodge their complaint before going for new registration.

He urged those who have lost or damaged their PVC, or wanted to transfer their PVCs should go to the registration centres and inform the officers in charge about what they wanted to do revealing that it was also a criminal offence to register more than once.

“For now it will be at INEC local government offices. People can walk into our LG offices at their convenience, but as time goes on, we may decentralise the exercise,” he said.

“We have listened to complaints by some people on their inability to register during the previous exercise. This time, we have worked toward addressing them.

“For those who have not collected their PVC, they should know that without PVCs they cannot vote. If you refuse to vote, then you also lose the moral right to complain about poor infrastructure, power or any other issue because you did not vote.

“If you have registered before in Sokoto and you go to Rivers state for another registration. It is not allowed. If you want to relocate from one place to another, just go and do the transfer

“If your name is in the voter register, you don't need to do another registration, it is only when your name is not on the register, you will be re-registered.”