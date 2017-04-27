Teenager Docked Over Possession Of Marijuana In Osun

A 19-year old teenager, Samson Adedipe was yesterday arraigned by the Osun State Police Command before an Osogbo Magistrate court over alleged possession of Indian Hemp.

Police Prosecutor, Oladoye Joshua briefed the court that the accused person was arrested with some weeds suspected to be Indian hemp on the 25th of April around Egbatedo area in Osogbo.

He explained that the offence contravened section 430 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

Adedipe however pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against him.

While praying the court for the bail of the accused person, Barrister Raji Abiodun said he has reliable sureties and would not jump bail if granted.

Chief Magistrate Fatimo Sodamade then granted the accused person the bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case till the 26th of July, 2017.