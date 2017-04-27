Pvc Sellers, Buyers, Risk 2-year Jail Term – Inec

BEVERLY HILLS, April 26, (THEWILL) – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that Sellers and buyers of Permanent Voter's Cards (PVC) are at risk of two-year jail term and a N500,000 fine,

This was disclosed on Wednesday , in Sokoto, by INEC Administrative Secretary in Sokoto State, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, at a one-day Stakeholders' Forum on the Continuous Voter Registration Exercise.

He said that a similar punishment would be meted to any person found to be in possession of a voter's card unlawfully.

“There is also a one-year jail term, N100,000 fine, or both, for any person who makes a false statement, fails to give information or facilitate the registration of a fictitious person,” he said.

He said that a five-year jail term, N500,000 fine, or both, awaited anyone who induced any person to refrain from registering a voter.

According to Sadiq, same punishment will be meted out to any person who hinders another from registering as a voter.

The official said that the offences contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended and warned members of the public to steer clear of them.

He said that INEC was working with security agencies to prevent political parties from hijacking the exercise.

Sadiq warned INEC staff to avoid any action that could compromise the integrity of the exercise, saying that anyone caught would be sanctioned.

The exercise, scheduled to begin on Thursday , is expected to be flagged off by Mrs. Amina Zakari, INEC National Commissioner in charge of the North West.

A cross section of the stakeholders, who spoke with NAN, commended the commission for being proactive, and promised their support toward the success of the exercise.