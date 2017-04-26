UNODC, EFCC parley on Corruption Prevention Strategy

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, on April 25, 2017 engaged senior management staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on fashioning a strategy that would effectively help in the prevention of corruption.

Speaking at the one-day workshop tagged "Support to Anti-corruption in Nigeria Project", Polleak OK Serei, the UNODC Project Coordinator, who stood in for Christina Albertin, UNODC Country Representative, said, "UNODC is required to strengthen corruption prevention capabilities of relevant anti-corruption agencies, based on improved specialized skills, tools and procedures."

Jesse Wachanga, Deputy Project Coordinator, UNODC while highlighting the four pillars of United Nations Convention Against Corruption, UNCAC, urged participants which included heads of units and departments of the EFCC, to have "a clear stand taken against corruption through integrity check on staff of EFCC, enlightenment of citizens, and focusing on prevention of corruption strategies."

Jibril Manigi, Director, Finance and Accounts, who represented the acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, commended the UNODC for its support of the anti-graft agency over the years, noting that "we will further strengthen the EFCC and make us better operators and make our country less endemic to corruption."

The event, which held at the Valencia Hotel, Abuja, was sponsored by the European Union, EU, in partnership with the UNODC.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head Media & Publicity

25 April, 2017