Apc Senator, Isiaka Adeleke, Is Dead

BEVERLY HILLS, April 23, (THEWILL) – Isiaka Adeleke, the first executive governor of Osun state and a serving Senator elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead.

According to family sources, Adeleke suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Bikets Hospital where he passed away on Sunday at the age of 62.

Adeleke who represented Osun West Senatorial district and is also an uncle to popular singer, Davido.

The senator’s body was brought back in a Sienna car dressed like a living being and was greeted with tears from mourners as family members revealed that the late Senator will be buried on Sunday .

Curiously, his death has sparked a riot in his hometown as irate youths protested his demise claiming he was murdered by his political opponents.

Sympathizers waiting at the entrance of the mansion surged in and rushed inside to catch a glimpse of their political leader and benefactor while some were seen wailing and rolling on the ground as they rained curses on those who they claimed poisoned him.

The Senator was last seen at a function in Iwo, Osun state where he looked hale and hearty without any sign that he was ill.