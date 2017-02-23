EFCC recovers 17 vehicles from ex-Custom's boss, Abdullahi Dikko

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it recovered 17 exotic vehicles from Abdullahi Dikko, a former comptroller-general (CG) of Nigeria customs service. The vehicles before recovery were at Dikko’s warehouse at Nnamdi Azikwe street in Kaduna

The anti-graft agency moved into action after a whistle-blower revealed that 'proceeds of crime' were being stored in the warehouse.

'Upon receipt of the intelligence, a team of operatives from the Kano zonal office were deployed to carry out the investigation,' the EFCC said in a statement.

'On arrival at the location, two individuals who were discovered to be the custodians of the property, Dantala Mohammed and Ahmed Balarabe were presented with a search warrant.

'Upon executing the search warrant, a total of seventeen amongst them brand new cars, shuttle buses and SUVs were discovered.

'Consequently, the vehicles and the two individuals who are now also suspects in the investigation were conveyed to the commission's zonal offices in Kaduna and Kano respectively for further investigation which revealed that the warehouse in question actually belongs to the former customs boss.'

The vehicles were listed as: