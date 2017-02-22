If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

FIRST PHOTOS: Edo Deputy Gov., Comrade Philip Shaibu, Bishop Idahosa, others attend Union Bank 100-year anniversary dinner in Benin

By Red Media Africa - Corporate Practice

Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s first-generation banks, marked its centenary anniversary dinner with customers in Benin on Tuesday, 22 February, 2017.

The event which held at Protea Hotel, Benin City had dignitaries from the state in attendance.

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu; the President of Benson Idahosa University, Bishop F.E.B Idahosa; Union Bank Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emeka Emuwa; Chief Accountant, National Population Commision, OhonbaAmenze, and a host of others were present to celebrate with the Bank.

Speaking with the press during the visit, Mr. Emeka Emuwa emphasized the Bank’s resolution to build on its achievements in order to impact the future.

The evening came to its peak when music legend, Victor Uwaifo performed his tracks including the evergreen hit song 'Joromi'.

The bank also launched five state-of-the-art branches in Edo State. The upgraded branches are located at Akpakpava, Mission Road, Ugbowo, Agbor road and Ekpoma.

Other activities are lined up to continue the celebration in Benin City.

