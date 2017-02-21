If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Headlines | 21 February 2017 18:39 CET

Osinbajo holds closed-door meeting with Saraki, Dogara

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently meeting behind close-doors with Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other top government officials.

Daily Trust reports that it is an extended meeting of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council.

The meeting, taking place at the Vice President’s Wing of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja, is being attended by Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami as well as the Ministers of Information, Trade and Investment, Power, Works and Housing.

Comptroller-Generals of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service are also in attendance.


PROPER ACCOUNTABILITY CAN ONLY BE ENSURED THROUGH PROPER,INVERSTIGATING AND AUDITING.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists