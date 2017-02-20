Supreme Court upholds acquisition of Oshodi, Matori Industrial Estates by Lagos govt

The Supreme Court has upheld the acquisition of Isolo Industrial Estate and Matori Estate, about 926.6 acres of land, which the government of Western Region took over in 1958 for overriding public interest.

The decision of the court was contained in a statement by the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, on Monday, saying the 1958 Lagos State Acquisition of Land 'has been affirmed'.

According to the statement, the government of Western Region had in 1958 acquired a vast area of land measuring 5000 acres for public purposes. The land acquired was within Badagry, Ikeja and Lagos.mAfter the creation of Lagos State, the statement noted that the area of land which fell within the state was an area amounting to approximately 929.6 acres.

In 1979, the statement said 34 persons who were affected by the acquisition approached the Lagos State Lands Tribunal for the purpose of determining the compensation payable to them for the acquisition of their land.