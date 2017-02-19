Buhari often hides his several medical trips to London, say Diplomats

Diplomats have claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari routes his official trips via London, to enable him see his doctor and avoid declaring medical leave all the time.

According to a Reuters report, these unnamed diplomats are believed to be from Western countries.

Buhari was scheduled to return to the country on February 6, but he sent a letter to the National Assembly, asking for an extension to the initial 10 days.

“Diplomats say Buhari has made several visits to Britain to see his doctor, routing official trips even to destinations as far afield as Asia via London so as not to have to declare medical leave all the time,” Reuters reported.

Several high-profile politicians have visited the President since he travelled to the UK. Some of them include: National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu; Senate President Bukola Saraki and House Speaker Yakubu Dogara.