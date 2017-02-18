Aso Rock cabal is uncomfortable with VP's performance as Acting President

Osinbajo, Borno Governor Kashim Shettima and Obasanjo at the Murtala Muhammed memorial lecture (Presidency)

Professor Yemi Osinbajo's performance as Acting President is winning him new friends.

But Osinbajo's perceived stellar outing in an acting capacity, is giving some members of the cabal within the Presidency, the creeps, Pulse can report.

President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the reins of leadership as constitutionally required, to Vice President Osinbajo, before embarking on a 10-day vacation on January 19, 2017.

Buhari was due back on his work desk on February 6.

Acting President Buhari charms the crowd in the Delta (Novo Isoro)

However, a day before his resumption, Buhari forwarded a letter to parliament seeking an extension of his leave.

He had cited a delay in retrieving medical test results from his Doctors, as reason for the indefinite extension.

In his absence, Osinbajo has been calling the shots and very well so, a few political pundits have suggested.

Sources at the Presidency have told Pulse that Buhari is being forced to cut short his vacation by the cabal.

The cabal is headed by the President's cousin, Mamman Daura; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

Last year, the SGF said he was honoured to be part of the cabal.

Federal Executive Council meeting (Presidency)

In October 2016, First Lady Aisha Buhari denounced the activities of the cabal without mentioning its members by name.

"There are fears from the cabal that the longer Osinbajo continues as acting President, the greater the likelihood that the Southwest wing of the governing APC will become increasingly powerful in the larger scheme of things", one top ranking Presidency official told Pulse on the basis of anonymity, considering the sensitivity of the subject.

"The cabal is afraid...sore afraid...and is mounting pressure on Buhari to return home whether his test results are ready or not", the source added.

Pulse was also told that Buhari isn't buying the line of argument as put forward by the cabal and has told its members that he trusts Osinbajo not to rock the power boat.

The President's position hasn't stopped the cabal from getting increasingly nervous and antsy though, Pulse was told.

Buhari and Osinbajo enjoy a special working relationship, top ranking Aso Villa officials have told Pulse in the past.

While there are speculations in certain quarters that Buhari loathes the very idea of being told what to do by APC Southwest godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President has always believed that his Vice President will remain faithful and loyal to him and to the policies of his administration.

Mamman Daura and Muhammadu Buhari (Ekekeee)

It is open secret that cabal head, Mamman Daura, is not friends with most top ranking Presidency officials.

Two weeks ago, the President's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, let out a scream when asked whether Daura was in the U.K to see Buhari.

At the time, Adesina hadn't spoken with his principal.

"I don’t know if Mamman Daura is there", Adesina barked. "He doesn’t serve in government. I can talk about those who serve in government that I saw off at the airport".

Pulse can report that Daura has since relocated to London where Buhari has been putting up his feet and occasionally tuning in to watch ChannelsTV.

Daura was in London last week. It is however not certain if he's returned home, at the time of filing this story.

Wike and Osinbajo (Guardian Newspaper)

As Acting President, Osinbajo has been dispensing a charm offensive across the land--Nigeria's VP showed up at the Governors' Forum last night, he has publicly praised Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State who belongs in the opposition PDP, he met with labour leaders protesting poor working conditions and has calmed restive youths in the Niger Delta who have made a pastime out of blowing up oil and energy installations.

A few top ranking government officials spoken to, refused to comment for this story.

One however posed rhetorically; "Osinbajo is doing the job he was asked to do by the President and is doing it well. Do you have a problem with that?"