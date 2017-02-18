If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

General News | 18 February 2017 15:46 CET

How I became a polygamist – Jide Kosoko

By The Citizen

Till date, if you ask Jide Kosoko what his only regret is in life, the actor would tell you that it is being a polygamist. However, not many people know how the thespian became a husband to many wives.

The actor said that he became a polygamist through powers that were beyond his control.

He said, 'If I have to be frank, I regret being a polygamist. I must confess. I did not really plan it and it was designed beyond my power because I never planned to marry so many wives. I first married one wife but she was not part of the job I was doing and in those days, you needed a very trustworthy assistant. That pushed me to marrying the second wife. I stayed with them until I lost them both eleven months apart in the same scenario - childbirth.'

Kosoko said he wouldn't have married again but, 'A doctor of mine advised against it. He said I was still young and needed to take a wife. I looked at the situation critically and realised that a lot of my friends were coming to my apartment with their girlfriends and I saw myself as becoming irresponsible and my house was a free house. Some of those of my friends were married yet they still brought their girlfriends to my house. I felt if I had a wife, all that would not happen so I tried to get another wife. I was romancing two women with the mind of settling down with one. But eventually, the two entered. That was how I became a polygamist.'

When asked if he would consider giving marriage another shot, Kosoko said it would be madness if he does that.

'It would be madness if at this stage, at 63 years old, I would be thinking of having a new wife. I have over 12 children I am taking care of and I have some of them that are grown up and are taking care of me as well. My wife died and left me with two teenagers and I have to take care of them,' he said. - Punch.


