Southern Governors' Wives' Forum (SGWF), Quarterly meeting at Umuahia

Southern Governors' wives' Forum (SGWF) held their quarterly meeting on Thursday, 16th February 2017 at Abia State Capital, Umuahia.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode presenting brand new grinding machine to one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Adaku Agu, during the women empowerment programme, at the on-going quarterly meeting of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum (SGWF), at Umuahia, Abia State, on Thursday, 16th February, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (2nd left); wife of the Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (L); wife of the Governor of State of Osun, Mrs. Sherifat Aregbesola (2nd right); and wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Mrs. Olufunso Amosun, during the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum (SGWF), at Umuahia, Abia State, on Thursday, 16th February, 2017.

Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (r); Chief host & wife of the Governor of Abia State, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu (5th left); wife of the gov. of IMO State & SGWF chairperson, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha (m); and wives of the Southern Govs., during the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum (SGWF), at Umuahia, Abia State, on Thursday, 16th February, 2017.

Gov. of Abia State, Dr. Victor Ikpeazu (6th left); wife of the Governor of Abia State & chief host, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu (6th right); wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode (5th right); wife of the gov. of IMO State & SGWF chairperson, Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha (5th right); and wives of the Southern Governors., during a courtesy visit to the Governor, at the quarterly meeting of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum (SGWF), in Umuahia, Abia State, on Thursday, 16th February, 2017.