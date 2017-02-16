Buhari Meets With Saraki, Dogara, In London

BEVERLY HILLS, February 15, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at Abuja House in London.

According to a message posted on the official Twitter handle of the Presidency, the Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan was also in attendance as the President met with the leadership of the National Assembly.

The lawmakers arrived at the Abuja House a few minutes before 8pm – Nigerian time.

Buhari left Nigeria in January for London to “undergo routine medical check-ups” during a short holiday and was expected to resume work on February 6 but he later extended the vacation on the advice of his doctors.

THEWILL recalls that last week, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, also paid Buhari a visit.

Buhari's current visit to London would make it the second time in less than a year he has gone there for medical treatment.

He visited London in June 2016 for treatment to what the presidency described as a persistent inner ear infection, which caused him to pull out of several scheduled engagements. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; The Speaker, House Of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan, during their visit to the President in London, Wednesday