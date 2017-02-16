Flynn's resignation: Trump blasts U.S intelligence agencies over leaks

President Trump on Wednesday suggested the U.S. intelligence community may be 'illegally' leaking sensitive information to hurt his administration, effectively ending a brief detente with agencies he previously accused of working against him.

Trump's latest Twitter screed comes in the wake of a string of damaging news stories based primarily on anonymous government sources, involving information apparently gathered by the nation's spy agencies.

The leaks culminated in National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's Monday night resignation. This was after The Washington Post reported he had discussed sanctions with a Russian official during the transition period - something Flynn had told Vice President Pence did not occur. The New York Times on Tuesday night also published a story alleging vague connections between several Trump associates - many of whom were not named - and Russian intelligence agents.

'This Russian connection nonsense is merely an attempt to cover up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign,' Trump tweeted, citing the Democratic presidential nominee he defeated in the November election. 'Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia'. – Fox News.