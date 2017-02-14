REVEALED: Why White House didn’t publish detailed readout of Trump-Buhari call

Following the call with Trump on Monday, the Presidency spokesperson Femi Adesina released a statement of the brief conversation that suggested the president was pleased with Trump’s tone.

“President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing, and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military, the Presidency statement said.

But while the Nigerian government produced a detailed 6-paragraph readout of the call, the White House is yet to release a readout which is a custom in the U.S.

Although, administration officials in Washington disclosed to Per Second News that the call did take place for few minutes.

Some in Washington speaking under the condition of anonymity suggested that the White House could not provide additional details about the call because staff had disabled recording equipment.

“You always look for the readout of the phone call, whatever it is,” a foreign expert said. “I guess you guys notice there was no American readout of the phone call? There was none. They probably turned the tape recorder off. It happened during President Trump’s call with Mr Putin.

“There was a Russian readout of the phone call but none from the White House.

A foreign policy expert earlier this month accused the White House of turning off the recording equipment so that the public couldn’t get details of a call between Trump and Putin.

While some believe it shows Trumps disdain for Africa. White House officials released readout of all president Trump’s call on Monday, except for his calls to the Nigerian and South African president.

Per Second News Tuesday obtained a readout of Trump’s call with President Juan Manuel Santos of Colombia, a call he made hours after speaking with the two African leaders.

A Readout of Trump’s Call with President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski of Peru on Sunday was also obtained.

This media outfit also obtained readout of Vice President Pence call with President Michel Temer of Brazil and all other statements related to Canadian Prime Minister’s visit to Washington.

The White House Office of Secretary charged with the responsibilities of making it public did not do so, neither did it publish it at their site.

In January, Helene Cooper of the New York Times reported that the Trump transition team, in questions submitted on Africa, grilled the State department on whether engaging in Africa was worth the time, given “so much corruption,” and with, “so many problems at home.”

Last week, many all over the world were outraged when the White House list of “underreported” terrorist incidents included only a sole reference to attacks in Sub Saharan Africa — at the U.S. Embassy in Chad — and was silent to Nigeria’s suffering against Boko Haram.

With the call, it looks as if the Trump administration is finally off to a start on Africa. But is there a true appreciation of the importance of Africa to U.S. economic, environmental, health and national security interests?