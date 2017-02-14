AGAIN BOKO HARAM RAZES BORNO VILLAGE, BURNS ONE PERSON TO DEATH.

Mussa Village of Askira-Uba Local Government Area in Southern Borno State has been attacked by Boko Haram who set ablaze dozens of residential houses and a burnt one person alive.

The incident is coming after a group of insurgents ambushed the military in Ajiri village of Dikwa Local Government Area killing seven soldiers and injuring more than 20 others.

Askira Uba shares common boundary with Chibok and Damboa council areas with some communities located on the fringes of sambisa forest.

Mr. Jonhson Ali Gadzama who was among those who fled upon hearing the sounds of gunshots and detonation of Improvized Explosive Devices,( IEDs) of the terrorists said, the village is now deserted.

"Our community came under attack from the dreaded boko haram about 9:30. The insurgents who were large in number came in a convoy of Toyota Hilux vehicles mounted with Anti- Aircraft guns, ak47 rifles and other weapons.

" As i speak, the insurgents have looted our foodstuff and livestock before setting ablaze structures, without confrontation. It is unfortunate that one person who was unable to flee due to his illhealth, was burnt to death beyond recognition", Gadzama lamented.

He also said that the insurgents fled before the military and other security forces could come to their rescue.