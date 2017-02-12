Imo Government Partners Group On Food Production

Imo State Government has resolved to mobilise its populace and partner agriculturally friendly groups with a view to increasing food production and raw materials for agro based industries in the State.

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere hinted this while receiving a group under the aegis of 'Royal Fathers in Agriculture' (ROFINA) led by HRH, Eze Chidume Okoro, Deputy Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Owerri zone and his Orlu zone counterpart, HRM, Eze Dr. Emmanuel Okeke, when they paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Government House, Owerri, Imo State.

Addressing his guests, he described agriculture and agribusiness as a great venture for sustenance of life and security, adding that the present call at various levels of government for people to return to agriculture is not only appropriate but would speedily take Nigeria out of recession. He decried those still on the fence over the call to return to agriculture, saying that any country that cannot feed itself is a failed Nation.

He therefore commended the move by the Royal Fathers, which he described as not only timely but strategic. He reminded them that Governor Okorocha was the first leader to call for return to Agriculture with his flagship programme called "Plant a Palm". He regretted that most people took that effort for granted.

His words; " My leader foresaw today when he called on our people to return to Agriculture describing it as the foundation for the future of Nigeria. Little did we know that there was going to be huge fall in crude oil price. If some of our people had listened, by now they would have been in a better position to absorb the present down turn in economy."

Earlier, Eze Chidume Okoro showered encomium on Governor Okorocha and his deputy, Prince Madumere for their consistency in helping them out at ever point of need.

He particular thanked them for creating room for the group to have access to the various relevant agencies of the government and Federal government, which have been of great motivation to their programmes.

He however pointed out that their focus would be cultivation of cassava, saying that, with the unbearable high cost of cassava and its by products like garri, it would only be appropriate to tackle this area. He revealed that the group has been able to secure over 1000 hectares of land while more are being sought with the help of government.

Eze Okoro while enumerating the benefits of agriculture in provision of sustainable employment, food security, he added that farming is a revered culture of the people, which would be rekindled through their programmes.

He therefore called on Government of Imo State to continue to accord them the necessary help whenever they seek help even as he sought government full participation in the forthcoming flag-off of 2017 farming season, which he said will be well celebrated.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Government on Media