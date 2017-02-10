Enugu Assembly passes 2017 Appropriation Bill

Enugu State 2017 Appropriation Bill of N105,719,471,000.00, was, yesterday, passed into law by the Enugu State House of Assembly.

When accented into law by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the budget estimate will now be a working document for the fiscal year.

Ugwuanyi on December 23, 2016 presented the budget tagged, 'Budget of economic recovery and inclusive development,' at the floor of the House for consideration.

The passage of the budget followed a presentation of the report on the Appropriation Bill by Bismark Eneh, Udi South Constituency.

Eneh said his committee did a thorough job and that most government agencies took their presentations during budget defence serious, hence the quick passage of the appropriation bill.

When the House was dissolved into a committee of the Whole House, the budget was taken item by item and it was read the third time before it was eventually passed into law.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi who expressed happiness with his colleagues on the passage of the bill, said that state government had now been given the leeway to spend the budget as was contained in the appropriation law.