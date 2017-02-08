If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Press Statement | 8 February 2017 07:21 CET

KEY RESEARCHER IN REMOTE SENSING VISITS NIGERIA TO UNDERSTAND THE EMPLOYMENT MARKET FOR RETURNING GRADUATES

By Sand Mba Kalu

Click for Full Image Size

Dr. Malcolm Whitworth, University of Portsmouth UK, will be visiting the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) on 14th February 2017 as part of a tour to understand the employment opportunities and skills required in the geoscience sector for their returning graduates. Dr Malcolm Whitworth, an engineering geomorphologist, will present and talk to geoscience professionals on “The role of remote sensing in engineering geology and environmental investigations”. He is a Course Leader of Masters in Geological and Environmental Hazards at the university and also coordinates postgraduate research projects in the Faculty of Science. The University of Portsmouth works with a number of funding bodies in Nigeria and has welcomed visits from Petroleum Technology Development Fund. Dr Whitworth currently supports a PTDF funded student in their critically acclaimed work on engineering geo-technical properties of clay formations: identifying the layers using near infra-red spectroscopy analysis which is proving a success for his sponsors.

For more information on the University of Portsmouth: http://www.port.ac.uk/school-of-earth-and-environmental-sciences/

More information on Dr Malcolm Whitworth: http://www.port.ac.uk/school-of-earth-and-environmental-sciences/staff/malcolm-whitworth.html

Contact: Kathryn Land Kathryn.land@port.ac.uk


Press Statement

Unity is the only way to peace and must be travelled together.
By: Francis Tawiah --

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists