Under Pressure: 2Face cancels planned anti- Buhari protest

By PER SECOND NEWS

“Dear Nigerians, due to security concerns and public safety consideration, I hereby announce the cancellation of the march, he said in a brief instagram video

The Lagos Police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni, last week threatened to arrest the singer if he dares hold the protest.

Tuface called for nationwide protest against Nigeria’s worsening economic crisis.

AFTER a decade of encouraging growth, Nigeria's economy has stalled.

Meanwhile, a group EiE preparing to join the protests across the country have said they will proceed with their plan, despite acts of intimidation by the Police and government officials.