IMO GOVERNMENT ENJOINS CORPS MEMBERS TO LEAD CAMPAIGN ON MADE IN NIGERIA INITIATIVE

While stridently encouraging local producers and investors through policies and programmes, Imo State Government has called on National Youth Service Corps members to join the campaign for Made in Nigeria Policy Initiative.

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere who represented Governor Okorocha made the clarion call earlier today while addressing corps members during the official opening of the Orientation Course for the 2016 Batch 'B' Stream II Corps members deployed to Imo State at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

Prince Madumere stressed that supporting Made in Nigeria products will help galvanize Nigerian economy and put it on the part of growth and sustainable development. Prince said that the initiative will not only encourage Nigerian investors but will spur other Nigerians to put to work their ingenuity in bringing solutions to Nigerian myriad problems since there will be a guaranteed market thereby saving foreign exchange.

He however urged the corps members to partner with Imo State Government in its back to land policy, which boarders on State effort to boosting agricultural activities and agribusiness in the State.

He reminded the corps members deployed to Imo State of the essence of NYSC scheme, which boarders on Nigerian unity where love, patriotism and spirit of brotherhood reign supreme while assuring them of Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission Administration's commitment to ensure the corps members are comfortable through out their service year.

Earlier in his address, the State Coordinator of the NYSC scheme in Imo State, Mr. Olugbodi James averred that the scheme places high premium on the orientation course since it is a prelude to other major programmes lined up for a given service year. He added that its main objective is to promote discipline, encourage positive attitude, as well as introduce them to available skills and ventures through noble skills acquisition, entrepreneurial development.

He also expressed gratitude to Governor Okorocha for numerous projects he has carried out for the scheme even as Governor Okorocha has promised to build extra two structures as requested by the scheme.

Uche Onwuchekwa

Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media