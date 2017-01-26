Human Rights Abuse In Business: NHRC Facilitates Finalization of Draft National Action Plan(NAP)

In response to the issue of human rights abuse by transnational corporations and other business enterprises , the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) has facilitated further consultative engagements for finalization of the Draft National Action Plan (NAP), validation and production of a NAP on Business and Human Rights for Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday at the Stakeholders forum on the Draft National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, the Acting Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mrs.Oti Ovrawah noted that the engagement will promote multi-stakeholder dialogue in order to elicit buy-in and cooperation towards the adoption and implementation of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights in Nigeria.

While stressing that the activities of Multinational Corporations and other businesses adversely affect livelihoods and human rights in various ways, she noted that the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights offer guidance in tackling the worrisome trend.

According to her; "The objectives of the Consultative interface include; To provide capacity-building opportunities on the Guiding Principles for participating stakeholders; to mobilize critical actors; to collate further input to enrich the NAP and to elicit buy-in and ownership of the NAP".

She further said that the National Human Rights Commission is working to ensure that institutions who have the mandate to make businesses that violate human rights accountable do their parts , adding that the NHRC is also working to strengthen multi-sectoral collaboration to discharge government duty to protect and corporate obligation to respect human rights in the context of business and to ensure access to effective remedies for persons and communities who suffer negative consequences of business activities in Nigeria.

In his goodwill message, the Ambassador of Switzerland, Mr. Eric Mayoraz noted that with the increased role of corporate actors at the national and international level, the issue of business' impacting the enjoyment of human rights has become more relevant.

Mayoraz stressed that the process will help Nigeria to continually play a leading role on the continent on how to integrate the corporate sectors into the overall responsibility to respect, promote and strengthen human rights.

Also, the House Committee Chair on Human Rights,Honorable Edward Pwajok noted that the National Assembly is there for the people of Nigeria and is out to partner with the Human RIghts Commission for a national action plan to ensure that businesses either formal or informal , street trading and multinational organizations do businesses in a manner that does not violate the rights of Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians not to be tired but to always bring their petitions to the National Assembly or the Human rights Commission to ensure that violations of their rights is being treated.

The UN Guiding Principles were unanimously adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in 2011 as a global benchmark for preventing and mitigating the risk of negative human rights impact of business activities.