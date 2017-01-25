The wonders of Coconut oil

Coconut oil has been gaining ground as a super food or a

miracle food.

Probably because it offers diverse health benefits and for

the fact that it

is one of the richest sources of saturated fat, even more so

than butter.

The oil has many antioxidants, antimicrobial, antibacterial

and antifungal

properties. It also helps in the absorption of other minerals.

Coconut oil is one the few foods that foster health and

beauty from inside

out.

Here are 7 amazing benefits of coconut oil..

1. Boosts Immune System

Coconut oil is made up of healthy fats that make it excellent

for immunity.

These are antibacterial and antimicrobial commonly known

as lauric acid,

caprylic acid and capric acid. These are well known for

fighting and

preventing many virus and bacteria-causing diseases like

herpes, influenza,

candida, athletes foot, even cold and flu.

Coconut oil also helps in absorption of certain minerals

which strengthens

the immune system generally.

2. Controls Blood Sugar

Coconut oil is one oil that diabetics can eat without fear and

even enjoy

other benefits from. How? Unlike most saturated fats,

coconut oil is a

medium-chain fatty acid(MCFA) which is more easily

metabolized. MCFAs take

only 4 processes to get digested and absorbed compared

long-chain fatty

acid that takes about 26 steps. These MCFAs are not

usually stored in the

body as they are easily absorbed by cells to use as energy

immediately.

coconut oil also help control blood sugar by improving the

secretion of

insulin and more so promotes the effective utilization of

blood glucose.

Coconut oil plays a key role in preventing as well as

treating diabetes.

3. Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

As surprising as it may seem, coconut oil has been used

traditionally for

many years as a powerful weapon against heart disease.

Scientists and

researchers have recently proved that eating coconut oil

can reduce your

chances of suffering a heart attack.

The saturated fats in coconut oil not only increase the

healthy cholesterol

(known as HDL) in your body but also help convert LDL

'bad' cholesterol

into good cholesterol. By increasing the HDLs in the body, it

promotes

heart health and lowers risk of heart disease.

4 weight loss

Eating coconut oil (fat) to burn fat may sound pretty absurd

but the fatty

acids in coconut oil has powerful effects on metabolism.

These fatty acid

(MCFA) have proven to increase how much fat you burn

especially belly fat.

Eating coconut oil increases the amount of calories burnt by

5% over 24

hours leading to weight loss over a long term. Fatty acids

in coconut oil

significantly reduces appetite and has a positive effect on

body weight.

Taking 2 tablespoons of coconut oil before workout would

increase

effectiveness of your workout.

However, consuming too much will give you extra calories

and could

indirectly contribute to the very problem you may be trying

to address.

5. Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.

Coconut oil is a natural remedy for certain brain disorders

like

Alzheimer's and even epilepsy. The digestion of MCFAs by

the liver creates

ketones which are readily accessible to the brain without

the need of

insulin to process glucose into energy. As the brain of

Alzheimer's

patients has lost its ability to create its own insulin, the

ketones from

the coconut oil could create an alternative source to power

brain cells and

repair brain function.

Coconut oil also improves memory and brain function

especially in older

people.

6. Improves digestion and reduces ulcer.

Fatty acids in coconut oil eradicates harmful bacteria and

promotes growth

of the good bacteria in the digestive tract. Coconut oil also

plays a key

role in healing and soothing inflammed tissues along the

digestive tract

and could be used as a light laxative if suffering from

constipation. By

continuing to consume coconut oil, the digestive tract will

resume

stability and well-being

7. Hair and skin care

Coconut oil is an excellent moisturizer for keeping the skin

smooth and

hydrated all day. Plus it has this creamy feel and smell, it is

a great

alternative for baby lotion. Due to its antibacterial and

antifungal

properties, it is very good for treating acne and baby rash. It

is best to

use at night after bath if you have to worry about oily skin.

Coconut oil also adds moisture and shine to dry and

damaged hair. When used

as hot oil treatment, it will condition your strands as well as

stimulate

the hair follicles and promote faster hair growth.

Idowu Oyindamola is a medical student and writer at yourhealthdone.blogspot.com