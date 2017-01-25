'Nigerian embassies in 42 countries are in trouble if I'm detained,' Cleric threatens

Apostle Suleiman said he has told his church members in 42 countries to take action in case he's arrested.

Apostle Johnson Suleiman has threatened to unleash terror on Nigerian embassies in 42 countries if he is arrested.

Suleiman, who was ambushed by the Department of State Service (DSS) in Ado-Ekiti in the early hours of Wednesday, January 25, said he has told worshippers in his church branches across 42 countries to be on standby in the event that he is detained by the DSS.

"The truth I want to pass out is that if I spend a day with security operatives, I have churches in 42 countries and I've alerted them...every Nigerian embassy in those countries will be in trouble...the damage that will happen in Nigeria will take one year to repair," Suleiman told journalists in Ekiti on Wednesday.

Operatives of the DSS had around 2am stormed the hotel Suleiman had lodged in Ado-Ekiti and attempted to arrest him, but the federal agents were stopped by Governor Ayodele Fayose who led his security team to the scene to rescue the cleric.

Suleiman is said to be in Ado-Ekiti for a two-day crusade and had just arrived from the day’s programme, which was attended by Fayose, when the DSS men move in on him.