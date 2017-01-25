Obasanjo roots for Igbo presidency

The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has given a tacit support for the emergence of the next Nigerian president from the South East region of the country. Obasanjo stated this when he hosted the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ogun State chapter, who visited him at his Hilltop residence for a special New Year service. The former President, however declared that his submission on Igbo Presidency was his personal view, pointing out that problem of injustice and marginalization have been a major source of conflict between ethnic and regional divisions in the country.

Obasanjo also made a case for the Ogun West Senatorial District in Ogun State to produce the governor. Obasanjo According to him; ''In the interest of justice and fairness, Ogun West Senatorial district in Ogun state should be given the slot to produce the next governor of the state. He said it was part of his resolve for a just and fair country that made him to work for the emergence of a south-south President in 2009

. “But, irrespective of the thinking of the people ahead of 2019, I personally think that South East should have a go at the Presidency too. “The same is happening here. If Ijebu and Egba have produced the governor, it is only fair and just to allow the Yewa or Ogun west to also produce governor, or else, one day, they will also stand up and take up arms against this injustice against them. That is my personal position on this.”

On the Southern Kaduna crisis, Obasanjo cautioned Nigerians against commenting on what they do not really have detail reports of, as this is largely responsible for the escalation of the situation.

“My findings so far show that everyone is talking from the position of strength. People are not talking from position of knowledge and this is not helping. We must be able to dump all our sentiments to overcome the challenges. Just like other cases of injustice around us, we need peace; it is only peace with justice that can solve all these crises. Genuine peace is what everyone is craving for and this can only come when there is justice,” Obasanjo said.

The state chairman of CAN Bishop Tunde – Akin Akinsanya described Obasanjo as a special gift to Nigeria and the entire world considering his exploits and fatherly role so far. Akin Akinsanya commended the former President for facilitating the building of Ecumenical Center Abuja, hinting that his administration is also working on similar project in the state.