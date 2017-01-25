Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor in Ekiti
Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) Governors’s Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in the early morning on
Wednesday foiled an attempt by operatives of the Department of State
Services (DSS) from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleiman of The Omega
Fire Ministries World wide in Ado Ekiti.
The firebrand Pastor was alleged to have been preaching against
Islamizing Nigeria and asked members of his church in Auchi, Edo
State to resist the killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen, who he
alleged of targeting Christians for decimation.
The Pastor who was in Ado Ekiti for a two-day crusade that was also
attended by Fayose was trailed after paying a courtesy visit to the
governor at the Government House to his hotel room by the operatives
of the DSS in Adebayo area of the State capital who almost forced
their way to his room but were resisted by security men of the hotel
that insisted to know their mission.
Sensing the danger, the Pastor was alerted and he called Governor
Fayose who personally led a rescue mission to prevent the abduction of
the Pastor and took him to safety.
The Pastor who narrated his ordeal around 2am said, “I came to Ado
Ekiti for a crusade. But I had a premonition that I was being trailed
after I preached that Christians should retaliate any attack or
killings by the Fulani herdsmen. These Fulani headmen had turned many
Christians to orphans and widowers but the time has come to protect
ourselves.
“I received several calls from hidden numbers trying to locate where I
am and I had warned my security not to allow any Fulani man to come
nearer me. So when the men of DSS came in the middle of the night I
knew their mission and I had to call the Governor because if they
arrest me, they will put this country in fire”.
Governor Fayose, who expressed surprise that a man of God was been
trailed to be arrested by the men of DSS said, he expected the
security operatives to invite him “ if they have any issue with him
instead of arresting him in the dead of the night after a powerful
and spirit-filled crusade in my State.
The Governor said, “I personally attended his crusade and I think it
is wrong for a man of God who is armless that could be invited if they
have any issue against him. Are Christians and Moslems under different
dispensation of the rule of law? . That’s why I went there to rescue
him. Let them kill two of us together. But when they saw my vehicles
and the crowd, they fled.
.
“But we have information that instructions came from DSS in Abuja that
the Pastor should be arrested. We are not in a fascist state, Federal
Government must learn to respect the rights of Nigerians and freedom
of expression”.
Governor Fayose noted that it was unbecoming of the Federal Government
to be harassing the clergymen in the country noting that the General
Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch
Adeboye was harassed and forced to resign shortly after he visited him
in Ado Ekiti.
He said, “This is unacceptable, We are in a democracy and Nigerians
should warn the Presidency against putting this country on fire
because religion is an emotional thing”.
The governor also warned security operatives against intimidation and
arrest of men of God in the interest of peace and religious harmony in
the country. The constitution guarantees freedom of worship”.
