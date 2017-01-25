Fayose foils DSS plan to arrest Pastor in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) Governors’s Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in the early morning on

Wednesday foiled an attempt by operatives of the Department of State

Services (DSS) from arresting Apostle Johnson Suleiman of The Omega

Fire Ministries World wide in Ado Ekiti.

The firebrand Pastor was alleged to have been preaching against

Islamizing Nigeria and asked members of his church in Auchi, Edo

State to resist the killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen, who he

alleged of targeting Christians for decimation.

The Pastor who was in Ado Ekiti for a two-day crusade that was also

attended by Fayose was trailed after paying a courtesy visit to the

governor at the Government House to his hotel room by the operatives

of the DSS in Adebayo area of the State capital who almost forced

their way to his room but were resisted by security men of the hotel

that insisted to know their mission.

Sensing the danger, the Pastor was alerted and he called Governor

Fayose who personally led a rescue mission to prevent the abduction of

the Pastor and took him to safety.

The Pastor who narrated his ordeal around 2am said, “I came to Ado

Ekiti for a crusade. But I had a premonition that I was being trailed

after I preached that Christians should retaliate any attack or

killings by the Fulani herdsmen. These Fulani headmen had turned many

Christians to orphans and widowers but the time has come to protect

ourselves.

“I received several calls from hidden numbers trying to locate where I

am and I had warned my security not to allow any Fulani man to come

nearer me. So when the men of DSS came in the middle of the night I

knew their mission and I had to call the Governor because if they

arrest me, they will put this country in fire”.

Governor Fayose, who expressed surprise that a man of God was been

trailed to be arrested by the men of DSS said, he expected the

security operatives to invite him “ if they have any issue with him

instead of arresting him in the dead of the night after a powerful

and spirit-filled crusade in my State.

The Governor said, “I personally attended his crusade and I think it

is wrong for a man of God who is armless that could be invited if they

have any issue against him. Are Christians and Moslems under different

dispensation of the rule of law? . That’s why I went there to rescue

him. Let them kill two of us together. But when they saw my vehicles

and the crowd, they fled.

.

“But we have information that instructions came from DSS in Abuja that

the Pastor should be arrested. We are not in a fascist state, Federal

Government must learn to respect the rights of Nigerians and freedom

of expression”.

Governor Fayose noted that it was unbecoming of the Federal Government

to be harassing the clergymen in the country noting that the General

Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch

Adeboye was harassed and forced to resign shortly after he visited him

in Ado Ekiti.

He said, “This is unacceptable, We are in a democracy and Nigerians

should warn the Presidency against putting this country on fire

because religion is an emotional thing”.

The governor also warned security operatives against intimidation and

arrest of men of God in the interest of peace and religious harmony in

the country. The constitution guarantees freedom of worship”.