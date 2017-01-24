trending: Ladoke Akintola University Set To Re-open As Vc Receives N500m To Pay Salary Arrears

SAN FRANCISCO, January 23, (THEWILL) – All staff and students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017 .

This comes as Suleiman Gbadegesin, the Vice-Chancellor, on Monday revealed that the institution had received N500 million from Osun and Oyo state governments for the payment of salary arrears owed workers.

Gbadegesin made the disclosure when he appeared before the Osun state house of assembly to defend the university's N9.9 billion budget for 2017.

The VC said the institution received alerts of N250 million each from the two owner states, and added that the money would go a long way in offsetting the arrears of staff salary.

He thanked Rauf Aregbesola, Osun governor and his Oyo state counterpart, Abiola Ajimobi, for putting things in motion to facilitate the reopening of the university.

A statement on Monday, signed by J. A. Agboola, the school's Registrar urged the students to note the following for compliance:

Friday, January 27 : Resumption

Friday . February 3 : Revision week ends

Friday . February 10 : Lecture free week ends

Monday. February 13 : 2015/2016 Harmattan Semester Examinations begin

LAUTECH staff had been on strike for eight months in protest of the non-payment of their salary arrears.