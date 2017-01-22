Those Involved In Southern Kaduna Killings Will Be Tracked Down, Arrested And Prosecuted – El-rufai

SAN FRANCISCO, January 22, (THEWILL) – Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has assured the people of southern Kaduna that all those culpable in the dastardly act of killing innocent people in the area would be tracked down and prosecuted as he described the violence in the area as unfortunate and condemnable.

El-Rufai made this known when the council of traditional chiefs and emirs, led by Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau, paid him a solidarity visit declaring that the biggest assignment is for the citizens to unite and do the best to see that they have peace and unity which is a prerequisite for progress and development.

“Those involved in attacking and killing people and those behind the violence are being tracked and we have with the arrests of some who will be prosecuted.

“We have to go back to the dialogue and reconciliation efforts we have started in the past. We have a Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue that has been working in southern Kaduna in the past two years.

“They have done similar work in Jos in reconciling the conflicting communities in Plateau and when they completed that assignment we invited them to come to southern Kaduna. They facilitated the signing of Kafanchan Declaration in April 2016.

“This is not something to talk about because I am not the first governor to receive this kind of treatment, every governor in the last 15 years in this state has been treated this way and it is part of the challenges and burden of leadership. So I am not disturbed.

“As you know, leaders especially in any political dispensation, must learn to tolerate a lot of things because you have those who like you and those who oppose you because of political differences.

“That is why I did not take this personal, but what we will do is to prosecute all those responsible for the killings. And we are working hard with security agencies to ensure our citizens are safe and secure.

“Besides security challenges, we are faced with poor infrastructure, poor social amenities, poor schools, bad roads, lack of power and potable water and that is what this government is working to provide for the people.

“We have cut down the gains and monetary profits people get in government just to be able to provide democratic dividends to the people. In your domains, you can see on-going projects at various stages of completion.

“We are also committed to demonstrating fairness and equity in the way we execute projects all over the state. I and my deputy and all those who work under this administration, have taken oaths with either the Quran or the Bible, that we will be fair and just in our affairs. I am giving you my promise that we will be guided by this oath in all our dealings.”

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen have attacked Zankan village, a Fulani settlement in Kaura Local government Area of Kaduna state, killing a 13-year-old boy, Yahaya Musa, in the process.

The gunmen came to the village in an unidentified car around 8.30pm on Saturday and opened fire on ‎on Fulani in the area.