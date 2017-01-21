The Biblical Evidence Of God’s Opposition To Nigeria’s Existence

In my last article on the definitiveness of the impending end of the Nigerian State titled “The Tragedy of Nigeria and Lord Denning’s Analogy”, I had posited that the challenges of Nigeria could not be looked at ordinarily. There has to be the need to look at Project Nigeria from several perspectives in the effort to find a lasting solution to its redemption and revitalization, if there were a possibility or feasibility for such anyway. As a country that I used to love and in which I had invested much hope, I have spent approximately 25 of the last 29 to 30 years seeking for ways that reasonable minds could and would accept as the means out for Nigeria to be extricated from self-bondage and the forces that hold it captive.

In that article, I had written inter alia:

“When you reach into History, anthropology, political science, social science (or sociology), religious studies, elements of psychiatry laced with a modicum of psychoanalysis, or as Professor Tam David West once did brilliantly, using the basics of chemistry to explain the Nigerian corrugated existence and its inevitable end, people are surprisingly unable to grasp what is being talked about. In fact and indeed, when you even dive into spirituality to explain that Nigeria will eventually meet its destiny by breaking up, many are still in intellectual limbo and manifest scary lack of discernment.”

But in this piece, the focus is on the spiritual explorations for solutions to the evil that Nigeria has become. This piece is an explanation of my conclusion that Nigeria is impossibility. Or an explanation of the spiritual evidence that God is opposed to the existence of Nigeria as a single entity. The reason why this perspective has to be explained is that almost all of our peoples are of faith of whatever genre. The issue of faith is more encapsulating than any other and it is the reason why I feel that it deserves to be separately discussed.

Nigerians are prayer warriors. They believe in God’s omnipotence and omnipresence. They believe in the impartiality of God regardless of the type of faith they practice. They believe in Him as the supreme judge of all human actions. In brief, for all things to be manifestly successful, it must have the stamp of approval of God. And when God says “no”, no one can say “yes.” Everyone of deep faith shares this fundamental concept on the power of God. Since October 1, 1960, Nigerians have been praying for this country. The more they pray, the worse things get. Again, I repeat, the more Nigerians prayed and the more they are praying, the worse things get.

The question now is why? Is God not there on His throne? Or is He deaf? Why is God unable to help Nigeria after over 56 years of fervent prayers and devout fasting? Have the prayers of the righteous not avail for the rest of us sinners? What exactly is the problem? Despite being such prayer warriors, why has God ignored the supplications of Nigerians for Nigeria in the last 56 years? Why has Nigeria gone from prosperity to being permeated with penury? Why have things gone from fair to bad and from bad to worse and still progressively degenerating in geometrical rather than arithmetical manner? Why is God seemingly unconcerned no more about Nigeria? Why has He turned His back to all the prayers of 56 years and still on going? Why?

What is clear going through the trajectory of Nigeria as a country since 1960 is that at a point, God has decided to turn His back at Nigeria. It is difficult for me to pinpoint exactly when this happened. But those gifted with the spirit know that God does not reside in an environment riddled with sin. This is especially so, when the sinners are contemptuous of God, remorseless and are certified as congenital offenders. With their behaviors, they tell God to His face, repeatedly, time after time and without any second thought, to “go to hell!” Such a patient God, how much grace would He give to Nigerians? How many numerous chances would God give to a country founded against His will ab initio and its purveyors who unconscionably and incorrigibly revel in sin endlessly?

Yes, we all know that God is merciful. He covers us with His grace numerous times. He is a patient God that gives many chances. This is because in the Book of Ezekiel Chapter 18, Verse 23, God makes it clear that he does not take pleasure in the death of the wicked but for him to repent his ways. This is also repeated in Verse 32 of the same book. But the repeated commission of sins by the Nigerian State and its purveyors is tantamount to testing God which the Bible spoke against in the books of Luke Chapter4, Verse 12; Matthew Chapter 4, Verse 7 as well as Deutoronomy Chapter 6, verse 16.

With the repetitive commission of sins, God has no choice but to turn His back to Nigeria. We

all have to remember the message in Psalm 127, verses 1 and 2 where it is written as follows:

“1 Unless the Lord builds the house,

those who build it labor in vain.

Unless the Lord watches over the city,

the watchman stays awake in vain.

2 It is in vain that you rise up early

and go late to rest,

eating the bread of anxious toil……...”

This message is very clear and unambiguous. It is not cloudy nor is it confusing. It is not

convoluted or complicated. It is simple and straight forward for any man of average

intelligence to comprehend. Since God has turned His back at Nigeria things have never been

at ease. God has been rejecting the worship of Nigerians, their offerings and supplications on

behalf of Nigeria and everyone knows that when God is removed from any situation, that is the

end of such a venture. All those who have been laboring to build Nigeria are doing so in vain

and would continue to do so in vain because God is no longer interested in having Nigeria

remain as one country. The Nations held captive within Nigeria shall be set free. That is the

promise of God. It is the destiny of Nigeria. And The Bible is very crystal clear about the ability

it shall come to pass.

It is beyond argument that it is not difficult for God to rescue when He desires to do so after such a person or a community or a Nation or a country has met the conditions set by God, at least minimally, for He is a gracious and merciful God. In the book of Isaiah, Chapter 59: Verses 1-4, God says the following:

“ 1 Behold, the LORD'S hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy, that it cannot hear:

2 But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear.

3 For your hands are defiled with blood, and your fingers with iniquity; your lips have spoken lies, your tongue hath muttered perverseness.

4 None calleth for justice, nor any pleadeth for truth: they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity.”

A dissection of the above four verses underscores the fact that Nigerians chased away God from Nigeria with their evil handiwork. God was willing to help out Nigeria. He was willing to show mercy and grace. But Nigeria rejected what He has got to offer. Our “iniquities have separated” us from God Almighty and our “sins have hid his face” from us that He is no longer willing to listen to our prayers. The hands of Nigeria’s elites in all sections - from politics to business - “are defiled with blood” and their “fingers with iniquity.” The lips of the purveyors of the Nigerian State “have spoken lies” and their tongues “hath muttered perverseness.”

The Nigerian state has outlived its usefulness in the eyes of God and in the hearts of its peoples. The various Nations shackled within the Evil Nigerian State are seeking ways to escape the wicked machinations of its wicked political class and its extensions in business, in judiciary, in journalism, in Armed Forces and the Police among many others. The purveyors and advocates of ONE NIGERIA are sadists who take joy in holding others in bondage. They are slave masters who should be resisted by all and every means. They are wicked, cruel, mean and do not deserve any benefit of the doubt.

Readers should look around themselves and judge the extent of the wickedness of the political class and its sentries. All these champions of ONE NIGERIA or UNITY OF NIGERIA are mean-spirited human beings, heartless slave masters, beneficiaries of fraud and corruption, who want to hold the Nations in Nigeria in perpetual chain. The fourth verse of the above quote pinpoints that despite the killing of children, women and thousands of innocent souls across the land, the purveyors of the evil Nigerian State could not stand up for the people. From amongst them “None calleth for justice” for the Yoruba people burnt alive in Ketu, Lagos; or the Ekiti farmers slaughtered on their land; or the Oyo farmers killed in their homes; or the massacred Agatu people; or the Birom; or the Southern Kaduna people or the IPOB and other Biafran agitators.

That fourth verse also insists that neither has “any pleadeth for truth” among the purveyors of the EVIL NIGERIAN STATE. How many of them have you heard solidarising with Omoyele Sowore, or Dapo Olorunyomi? How many of them have you heard saying anything about the killing of Christians and other innocent souls across the North, the East, the West and the South? It does not matter that among the purveyors of the evil Nigerian State, there are Christians, General Overseers, Bishops, Reverends, Pastors all of whom are beneficiaries of evil and wickedness; beneficiaries from the miseries and the agonies of the people. They all preach peace while their followers are being slaughtered in manners and forms that even goats could not and should not be slaughtered. Their hearts are wicked as “they trust in vanity, and speak lies; they conceive mischief, and bring forth iniquity.”

It does follow that sins of the evil Nigerian State and its wicked and cruel champions yelling “ONE NIGERIA” would not allow the blessing of God manifest in the life of the country. As the Book of Romans in Chapter 6 Verses 1 and 2 reiterated in the following words:

“1. What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound?

2 God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein?”

The meaning of the above lines is simple. Nigeria cannot be in sin and continue to expect the blessings of God. It does not work like that. Nigeria and its purveyors either renounce sins (which seems too late at this point), show remorse so that God and His blessing could abide. But there is no doubt that the evil Nigerian State and its beneficiaries championing fake unity would continue its journey towards the path of perdition and its eventual dismantlement into different Nations beloved by God Almighty.

Apart from chasing away God from evil Nigeria with the sins of its purveyors, the act of putting all these Nations in one country is against the rule of God. Unknown to many, God is Nature and Nature is God. When you cheat Nature, you cheat God. But we all have come to the realization that you cannot cheat Nature and by extension, God. The laws of Nature are the laws of God and the laws of God are the laws of Nature. God has a reason for creating all animals in their various habitats including human beings. The attempt of man to turn this upside down has resulted in wars, famine, deaths and unspeakable calamities.

The Yoruba, Tiv, Kanuri, Birom, Igbo, Edo, Ibiobio, Mumuye, Kataf, Ogoni, Hausa Fulani and several other peoples of several Nations shackled to the misery of Nigeria, other than being human beings and omnivorous creatures have nothing in common. They have different cultures, traditions, philosophical world views, languages and aspirations. They evolved different political systems borne out of their uniquely different experiences. It is why they would never understand each other. It is why Nigeria would never work. It is against the order of Nature and the commands of God. It is why Nigeria will break up.

God set different peoples within their borders. There is a reason why God did this. In the Act of Apostles, Chapter 17: verse 26, it iswritten as follows:

“And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and THE BOUNDS OF THEIR HABITATION.” (emphasis mine).

Yes, “the bounds of their habitation.” Every ethnic nation is in the comfort of its homeland. It is important to understand that because the dove, the hen and the hawk all have feathers does not mean they are the same. They are all birds. But they are translucently different from each other. The same applies to all the Nations subjugated to the evil Nigerian state. We all belong to different Nations and do not belong to the same country. And it is very evident that we do not want to belong to the same country in accordance to the rule and wish of God Al mighty. This is because God said through the Psalmist in Chapter 74: Verse17 that He “hast set all the borders of the earth…..”

In the Book of Romans, Chapter 10, Verse 11, God commanded prophesies before peoples of many “Nations” and not “Countries.” He spoke of people of different “tongues” and “kings.” In Nigeria, it is estimated that there are more than 350 ethnic nationalities with distinct languages and cultures. Why must they all be lumped together except in slavery and subjugation. If they have to be together, then it has to be their decision. Let there be plebiscites locally organized in each Nation to see if they want to surrender their independence to an evil State like Nigeria or not.

In Romans Chapter 15, verse 4, this position of the Lord, God Almighty was confirmed when it is posited that “…..all nations shall come and worship before thee; for thy judgments are made manifest.” The Bible did not speak of countries but “Nations” such as the Edo Nation, the Kanuri Nation, the Ogoni Nation, the Agatu Nation, the Igbo Nation, the Mumuye Nation, the Oodua Nation, the Kataf Nation, the Birom Nation and several other nations tied to the aprons of misery and woes as represented by Nigeria and daily advocated by its sadistic purveyors. In Revelation Chapter 7, verse 9, it is also written as follows:

“After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands…”

We should all henceforth seek to contradict the commands of God. We should immediately seeking to rob and cheat Nature. Nigeria would not remain a single unit. It does not matter how much the thieves, the slave masters, the pen robbers, the beneficiaries of corruption and unjust system represented by Nigeria shouts ONE NIGERIA and sing the mantra of UNITY, Nigeria will meet its God appointed destiny of Balkanisation, My people will be free. Oodua shall be free. Biafra shall be free. The Niger Delta shall be free. The Tiv shall be free. The much maligned Kataf of Southern Kaduna shall be free. The oppressed Agatu shall be free.

All those who desire freedom from the miasma and injustice of Nigeria shall be free. It is God’s promise. And no single word of God shall go unfulfilled as stated in Matthew 24 verse 35; Luke 21 verse 23 and Isaiah 55, verse11.

“In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility – I welcome it.”

- John F. Kennedy, in his Inaugural Address January 20, 1961

