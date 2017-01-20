If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Projects & Developments | 20 January 2017 20:49 CET

Developmental Projects In Delta Are Miraculous --- Idu

By Kenneth Orusi, The Nigerian Voice, Asaba

Click for Full Image Size

The presence of developmental projects in many parts of Delta State have been described as miraculous in the face of the current economic recession stagnating developments in many states of the country.

The Delta North Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hon. Moses Iduh, made this assertion Friday while speaking to newsmen in Asaba, the state capital.

Hon. Iduh said that the achievements were clear manifestation of the ingenuity of the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, who is proficiently good at using little resources to achieve much.

He described Senator Okowa as a very resourceful manager and wondered what the fate of the state would have been if Deltans had not made the right choice by voting for a pacesetter as the governor.

Hon. Iduh stated that it was as if Deltans read the future about the economic recession and voted for a governor who can effectively manage the available limited resources to bring developments to the door steps of the people.

The Delta North PDP Chairman told residents in areas where government presence have not been felt to be patient as the governor is poised to ensure that all parts of the state are touched in one way or the other.


Projects & Developments

The evil that men do lives with them
By: Chijioke Emereonye

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists