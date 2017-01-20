Developmental Projects In Delta Are Miraculous --- Idu

The presence of developmental projects in many parts of Delta State have been described as miraculous in the face of the current economic recession stagnating developments in many states of the country.

The Delta North Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Hon. Moses Iduh, made this assertion Friday while speaking to newsmen in Asaba, the state capital.

Hon. Iduh said that the achievements were clear manifestation of the ingenuity of the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, who is proficiently good at using little resources to achieve much.

He described Senator Okowa as a very resourceful manager and wondered what the fate of the state would have been if Deltans had not made the right choice by voting for a pacesetter as the governor.

Hon. Iduh stated that it was as if Deltans read the future about the economic recession and voted for a governor who can effectively manage the available limited resources to bring developments to the door steps of the people.

The Delta North PDP Chairman told residents in areas where government presence have not been felt to be patient as the governor is poised to ensure that all parts of the state are touched in one way or the other.