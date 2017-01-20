Fayose’s Aide calls for Magu’s prosecution, accuses EFCC, APC of sponsoring protest against Fayose
Special Assistant to the governor of Ekiti State on Public
Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has described the Economic
and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the headquarter of
corruption in Nigeria, saying; “If there is anyone that should be
urgently prosecuted, it is Ibrahim Magu who was indicted by the DSS
and still operating illegally as the EFCC Acting Chairman despite his
rejection by the Senate.”
Olayinka, who reacted to a protest in Abuja today against Governor
Ayodele Fayose, said it was shameful that instead of labouring on how
to better the lives of suffering Nigerians, the All Progressives
Congress (APC), Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode
Fayemi and the EFCC were busy sponsoring a N1, 500-per-protester
protest against Governor Fayose.
Describing the so-called protest as petty, useless and an
afterthought, the governor’s spokesperson said; “It is obvious that
Fayose’s emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum has unsettled
the APC cabal because they fear that he is capable of using the
platform against President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition.
“Ridiculously, in their desperation and fear of the unknown, EFCC
shamelessly turned itself to the mouthpiece of the protesters by
issuing press statement on their behalf.
“Less than 50 paid protesters came to the EFCC and the next thing to
be seen was a press statement signed by EFCC Head of Media &
Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, isn’t this ridiculous? Is EFCC
spokesperson also the mouthpiece of the so-called protesters? May be
EFCC operatives including Magu should have joined the protest so that
Nigerians will know that it was EFCC that protested and the media will
be able to use appropriate headline like; ‘EFCC stages protest against
Fayose.’ Shame!
“If they are having headache because of Governor Fayose’s rising
profile, especially his emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum,
their headache will soon turn to migraine that will be difficult to
cure.”
Insisting that the EFCC must first remove the timber in its eyes
before attempting to remove the toothpicks in other people’s eyes,
Olayinka said; “Magu that was indicted of corruption by the DSS and
other functionaries of the Buhari’s APC government must be prosecuted
first.”
He reminded Governor Fayose’s detractors that he is a sitting and well
rooted governor that cannot be prosecuted, saying; “Those whose only
daily business is to run after Peter Ayodele Fayose should just keep
their gun powder dry and wait till 2018.”
Olayinka advised APC leaders, especially Fayemi to rise above
pettiness and stop fighting a lost battle, saying; “It is funny that
they still believe they can use the same strategy that they used in
2006 to wrestle power in 2017.”
APC News