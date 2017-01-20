Ipob Accuses Security Agents Of Killing 11, Says It Was Invited To Trump’s Inauguration

SAN FRANCISCO, January 20, (THEWILL) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB worldwide and its leadership has accused security operatives of killing 11 of its unarmed peaceful members holding rally on Friday in solidarity with the United States, US President-elect, Mr. Donald Trump.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, the secessionist movement alleged that the Department of State Services, DSS, and soldiers gunned down about 11 activists and left 27 people with bullets wounds.

It added that 57 people were arrested because they were in the rally to support the newly elected President of United States, US, Mr. Donald J Trump and his administration.

Powerful said, “The dead bodies of the people killed were carried by the Nigerian soldiers. We are calling on international community to prevail on the Nigerian soldiers to bring back the dead bodies.

“Right now, we are being chased by the Nigeria security agencies and they are going round looking and arresting anybody suspected to be IPOB members, but we are not relenting in our support and solidarity with Mr Trump.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has confirmed that it was invited by the inauguration committee of Trump to witness his swearing in as the 45th President of United States of America.

Powerful said, in a statement, that the VIP slot to IPOB came when the much-published rally in Igweocha Port Harcourt in solidarity with Trump got the attention of the inauguration committee.

The statement disclosed that, “the Deputy National Representative for the Eastern Area USA Mazi Chinedum Obih will represent the nation of Biafra in the historical event in Washington D.C USA today.”

“The leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who would have been personally there to witness the inauguration but unfortunately, is still being incarcerated in detention by the Nigerian government illegally, sends his congratulation to Mr Trump and the people of America,” it read.