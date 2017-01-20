Supporters Club congratulates Pinnick on FIFA job

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has congratulated the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick on his appointment by FIFA as a member of its Organising Committee for Competitions.

Speaking with the press on the latest development, the National Chairman of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev. Sam lkpea, described the appointment as timely and good for the rebranding of Nigerian football.

” This is indeed, a welcome development for our football. FIFA has done well and it also shows that this country is blessed with top class people. On behalf of the NFSC, l say a big congratulations to my brother Amaju Pinnick”, Ikpea said.

“We also believe in his capabilities to deliver on his appointment. This is certainly good for Nigerian football”, Ikpea added.