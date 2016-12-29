Missing 400-level UNIOSUN female student found dead (Photos)

The fears of the family of a 400 Level student of Osun State University, Osogbo, Adebisi Rofiat Damilola who had been missing since last week has been confirmed.

The young lady was found dead at in Iragbiji in Osun State.

Rofiat, who uuntil death was a student of Science Education at the Ipetu-Ijesa campus of UNIOSUN, left Ipetu on Thursday to attend a programme of NASFAT society at Ikoyi near Ikire.

A source was quoted as sying, “Rofiat left Ipetu-Ijesha on Thursday. She was supposed to be in a NASFAT programme at Ikoyi, not far from Ikire. We have been looking for her since Thursday. We just received a phone call that Rofiat's body was found somewhere around Iragbiji”.

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Mr. Fimihan Adeoye, said the police were working to unravel the cause of the death.

The CP said the deceased was not shot, adding that autopsy would determine the cause of the undergraduate's death.

He said, “No arrest has been made, but the police will get to the root of the matter and prosecute whoever is culpable.”

A report by The Punch indicates that the Vice Chancellor of UNIOSUN, Prof. Labode Popoola, confirmed the incident to its correspondent on the telephone.

The VC said, “I have been informed of the case, but nobody knows the cause of the death for now. The police are investigating it.”

The Deputy Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students in the South West, Mr. Sheed Afolabi, urged the police to arrest those behind the killing and bring them to justice.

Afolabi said, “This is another sad incident. I think there is a need to beef up security in the state to prevent this kind of thing from happening again.

“The police should unravel those behind the killing and bring them to justice. Two final year students of UNIOSUN have been missing since early September and their whereabouts remain unknown. This is why I believe security agencies should help us by working harder to ensure that the state is safer than it is.”