Cleric Admonish Christians On Steadfastness

Steadfastness to God in the face of challenges is an obligation Christians must fulfil to show their love for Him, the Assistant Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Charles Egwuenu, has said.

Rev. Fr. Egwuenu stated this on Christmas Day during a sermon at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Council, saying being steadfast would endear believers to God who would in turn give them their heart desires at the appropriate time.

He encouraged Christians not to despair in the face of the economic recession but to celebrate the birth of Christ with what they have, adding that the celebration of Christmas was beyond the physical realm, being a time to share and reflect on how to live a life of appreciation to God for sending His only son to die for mankind.

The Clergyman exhorted believers to be joyful in the fact that they were alive and urged them not to indulge in unwholesome activities in the name of celebrating Christmas.

Highpoint of the service was a thanksgiving session by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, and his family.

In an interview, Mr. Ukah, and his wife, Barr. Perpetual Ukah, said the family thanksgiving was a yearly ceremony to appreciate God for His goodness to the family.

A reception was later held for guests at the Okpanam residence of the Information Commissioner.