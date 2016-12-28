Oliseh Seals Deal With Dutch Club

SAN FRANCISCO, December 27, (THEWILL) – Former Super Eagles Coach, Sunday Oliseh has been appointed as the new head coach of Dutch second division side, Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard, in a statement on its website announced that Oliseh has signed a contract that will run for 18 months, with the option of him extending it for another year.

The club Chairman, Isitan Gün, is also pleased with the arrival of Oliseh at the club.

“Fortuna chose a coach who is young and ambitious in Sunday Oliseh,” Gun told the club's website.

“He is ambitious and got vision which our players look up to.

“We are looking for someone who offers attractive football combined with the sheer will to win. In Sunday , we think we found this trainer.

“The past few days, he has already watched all the matches of Fortuna, so Sunday on Jan. 2 , he will be prepared to begin his work.”

Oliseh played for Ajax Amsterdam between 1997-1999. He also played for other big clubs like Juventus and Borussia Dortmund during his club career.

Oliseh who played 63 times with the Super Eagles won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic gold in 1996.

The 42-year-old quit the Nigerian National Team job in March after rows with players like Vincent Enyeama, Emmanuel Emenike, also Nigeria Football Federation members.

“It's a new adventure and I can't wait to get started with my new team.

“Time to get to work and have fun again,” Oliseh is quoted as saying.

Fortuna Sittard are currently placed 18th in the 20-team Dutch second division with 15 points from 19 games.

His first game in charge of Fortuna Sittard will be away to relegation battlers Achilles '29 on Jan. 13 .

Story by Oputah David