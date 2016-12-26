Kaduna Killings: Buhari Can’t Speak On Everything – Presidency

SAN FRANCISCO, December 26, (THEWILL) – The Presidency has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will not comment on the persistent killings in Southern Kaduna by suspected Fulani herdsmen because the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, “is on top of the matter”.

Following the continued bloodbath in southern part of the state, the Kaduna government had to impose a 24-hour curfew in three local government areas which recently recorded high rate of violence. But the violence has defied this measure.

But speaking when he featured on the Channels TV programme – Sunrise Daily, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said when such situation occurs, the governor as the chief security officer is meant to deal with it.

His words, “You don't have to hear from the president on that matter. You see, when it pays us, we talk about federalism and true federalism, yet you want the president and presidency to talk about everything.”

“When things like this happen in a state, there is a chief security officer, he is supposed to be on top of the matter. Governor el-Rufai was at the villa on Thursday to brief the president, so why should the president then be talking about it?”

“True federalism is the governor should be in charge and he is in charge of it.”

The presidential spokesman held that state and local governments have a major role to play in dealing with herdsmen crisis.

According to him, “When these herdsmen attack happen, you need to see what the president is doing, always on the line with the governors and talking with them and getting updates.”

“And he has said it before – even former President Olusegun Obasanjo said it, this problem will be sorted out with the local governments and the states principally. The federal government has roles to play but not as much as the state and local governments.”