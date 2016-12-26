Enough of diversionary stories, Nigerians are hungry, Fayose tells FG

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that what Nigerians

are now desirous of hearing from the All Progressives Congress (APC)

led federal government is the defeat of hunger and untold hardship

ravaging the country and not recycled stories of defeat of Boko Haram

insurgents, which is as usual, aimed at diverting the attention of

Nigerians from the fact that there is ravaging hunger at this time of

the year.

The governor said it has become predictable that whenever Nigerians

cry of the pains and sufferings they are going through, the federal

government will come with stories like; “20 Chibok girls found,” “$1

billion found in Mr A, B or C bedroom,” “Boko Haram technically

defeated,” “We have captured Sambisa forest,” etc just to divert

attention.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Monday and signed by his Special

Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka,

Governor Fayose said; “It is painful that Nigeria under President

Mohammadu Buhari has become directionless either due to the

cluelessness of the president or his old age that has foisted a

purposeless leadership on the country.

He said; “This year’s Christmas is the worse in the history of

Nigeria. People cannot afford to celebrate and enjoy themselves due to

the hardship caused by the APC government. To make matters worse, the

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also created artificial scarcity of

cash, such that people could not access their hard earned money in the

banks as most banks in the country do not have cash to pay their

customers.”

“Like I have maintained, the main issue confronting Nigerians now is

hunger and hunger does not speak the language of political propaganda

that is being used by the APC led federal government. It is therefore

no longer about diversionary news, it is about preventing Nigerians

from dying of hunger,” he said.

The governor said “the only solution to the myriad of problems facing

the country is for those holding power in Abuja to face the sad

reality that it was the hard stance of the president, his statements

against Nigeria and its people both at home and abroad coupled with

his demonstration of hatred against some sections of the country and

desperation to crush his perceived enemies that led us to where we are

today.

“It was the president that went to foreign countries to de-market

Nigeria by calling all Nigerians thieves and dishonest people. He was

the one who created atmosphere of economic and political instability

in the country by his acts of nepotism and vindictiveness?

“Therefore, for the country to move forward, the President must change

his attitude from a vindictive military dictator to a civilian

president of all Nigerians.”

He lamented that those cabal in the presidency have hijacked the

president and his government, running the country aground, saying;

“Things were never like this at any time in the history of Nigeria

apart from 1984.”

He said; “They are not running the economy of Nigeria by the open

participation of Nigerians but by some cabal, who see themselves as

superior to others. By their failure to involve those who know more

than them, they have succeeded in creating unemployment instead of

three million jobs that they promised Nigerians per year. They have

taken Nigeria back to the Stone Age and it will take several years for

the country to recover, if it will ever recover.”

Governor Fayose, who appealed to Nigerians not to keep silent in 2017,

said; “With every means of livelihood of the common people taken away

from them, free; fair and credible elections becoming a mirage,

Nigerians must begin to speak out now before the country is completely

destroyed by this directionless federal government.”