If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tragedy | 25 December 2016 15:53 CET

Girl, 10, dies after falling ill on Christmas day flight to London

By per second news

A 10-year-old girl has died after falling ill aboard a trans-Atlantic Air Canada flight.

The airline says Toronto-to-London flight AC868 diverted to Shannon, Ireland, on Saturday after the child suffered a medical problem.

Air Canada says a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.

Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but Air Canada says local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead.

The Boeing 787 with 230 passengers on board continued on to London.

The Irish Sun reported that the coroner's office has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl's nationality.


Tragedy

IT IS GOING TO BE HARDER BUT NOT INSURMOUNTABLE.
By: BRIGHT ADUASARE

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists