Enugu indigenes hail Ugwuanyi on payment of salaries before Christmas

A cross section of Enugu indigenes resident in the north have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for fulfilling his promise to pay workers' salaries on the 19th of December to enable workers and their loved ones celebrate Christmas, in spite of the severe economic situation in the country.

They also applauded the governor for ensuring that the 17 Council Chairmen in the state paid the full salaries of their workers before Christmas in line with the premium his administration places on the welfare of public servants and indigenes of the state in general.

Gov. Ugwuanyi at a recent function in Enugu promised to pay workers salaries on the 19th of December, explaining that Enugu is predominantly a civil service state and it is only when the workers receive their salaries that the state's economy is reactivated for the overall interest of the people. The governor also directed the Council Chairmen to do the same by ensuring that their workers were paid full salaries before Christmas.

Appreciating the gesture, an indigene of Enugu, Mr. Samson Nweke, who returned home from Kano State for the festive season, said that Enugu State Government did what many states could not do for their people during this Christmas because of the economic recession in the country.

He argued that the current predicament states and the federal government were experiencing is understandable, saying that most of Enugu indigenes in Kano State do not expect the Enugu State Government to provide the voluntary free transportation for them, after it had strived to pay workers salaries and continue to attend to other priority issues that add values to the lives of the entire people of the state.

Another Enugu indigene resident in Kano, Engr. Nick Eneh also expressed delight at the commitment of Governor Ugwuanyi towards the welfare of the people of the state, especially in this moment of economic hardship, wondering how he was able to pay workers salaries, when most workers in other states are wearing long faces because of non-payment of their salaries for the celebration of Christmas.

He opined that the economic situation in the country calls for understanding, sacrifice and prayers, advising those who were unsatisfied with the efforts of the state government to provide good governance in the state with the meagre resources at its disposal to have a rethink and show appreciation.

'Gov. Ugwuanyi I know is a good man who cares for the people. It is unfortunate that he became governor when the economy of the country is in a terrible condition. We should support his administration's managerial skills aimed at saving cost and utilizing the lean resource of the state for the overall interest of the state. Our people will surely enjoy his leadership when things improve.

'We are also impressed with the innovation and administrative ingenuity of the new Managing Director of ENTRACO, who has assured us that better things will come once the economy improves', he said.