CROSS RIVER STATE COMMISSIONER FOR FINANCE, ASUQUO EKPENYONG WINS THE FUTURE AFRICA AWARD FOR PUBLIC SERVICE 2016

The Future Awards Africa 2016 was held on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The 11th edition of the event was out to celebrate youths aged between 18 and 32 who have excelled across categories ranging from technology, music, movies, fashion, sports and more. Asuquo Ekpenyong, Cross River state commissioner for finance who also doubles as Managing Director, Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort emerged winner in the public service category edging out equally outstanding young personalities like Esther Kelechi Agbarakwe, Ruqayya Nasir Sani, Aliyu Giwa, and Obieze Nwanna Nzewunwa.

Other notable winners on the night were Bolanle Oluknanni, Mark Okoye, Yemi Alade, Tosin Ajibade, and Bukola Bolariwa. See full list of winners below; The Future Awards Africa & Ebony Life Prize For OAP (Visual) – Bolanle Olukanni The Future Awards Africa Prize For Arts & Culture – Adenrele Sonariwo The Future Awards Africa Prize For Technology – Olaniran Abiola The Future Awards Africa Prize For Young Person Of The Year– Mark Okoye The Future Awards Africa Prize For Agriculture – Julius Adewopo The Future Awards Africa Prize For Professional Service – Dr Salihu Dasuki The Future Awards Africa Prize For Sports – Kehinde Paul The Future Awards Africa Prize For Fashion – Adebayo Oke-Lawal The Future Awards Africa Prize For Business – Ifeanyi Orajaka The Future Awards Africa Prize For Creative Professional – Evans Akanno The Future Awards Africa Prize For Media Enterprise– Bidemi Zakariyau The Future Awards Africa Prize For Advocacy – Bukola Bolariwa The Future Awards Africa Prize For Education – Godwin Benson The Future Awards Africa & Ebony Life Prize For Screen Producer – Adeola Osunkojo The Future Awards Africa Prize For Journalism– Chika Oduah The Future Awards Africa & Ebony Life Prize For Acting– Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama The Future Awards Africa Prize For Beauty– Theodora Mogo The Future Awards Africa Prize For Music– Yemi Alade The Future Awards Africa Prize For New Media– Tosin Ajibade The Future Awards Africa & Ebony Life Prize For OAP (Audio)– Ayo Thompson The Future Awards Africa Prize For Public Service– Asuquo Ekpeyong