Shun The Spirit Of Individualism To Achieve Development – Obasanjo Urges Igbo

SAN FRANCISCO, December 22, (THEWILL) – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the Igbo people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism and unite to achieve the political aspirations that has eluded them for the development of the region.

Speaking on Thursday at the South East Security and Economic Summit in Enugu, the former President said the zone would not achieve much with continued individualism and lack of cohesion amongst them.

He said the people of the area seemed to have forgotten their spirit of enterprise and communal efforts, which stood them apart from other ethnic groups in the country, reiterating that the zone was unique and that it needed to use its uniqueness to its advantage to negotiate the actualisation of their aspirations.

“The South East is known for their spirit of enterprise and adventure and you have to utilize it for improved development and security,” he said.

“You must work together and not be divided. You must shy away from the spirit of individualism and must earn solidarity with your neighbours.

“I don't think I should be eulogized for facilitating this summit in the South East because I did the same thing when I visited Maiduguri because of the problem of Boko Haram.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the summit, Emeka Anyaoku, a former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, said the event was non-partisan and a commitment to the economic and security well-being of the region.

“Although every other zone in the country is experiencing economic malaise but that of the South East is more grievous,” he said.

“There is a sense of neglect and non-inclusion in this zone by the Federal Government and that is why coordination among the state governments is very necessary.

“The summit is also working for the advancement of the entire country. If the Nigerian federation is restructured with fewer units this country will achieve greater stability.”

Story by Oputah David